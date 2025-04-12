Ford Motor’s (F) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the auto manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Report on Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $9.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $8.44 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.