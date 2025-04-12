Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) Stake Boosted by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of Gannett worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gannett in the fourth quarter valued at $1,364,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Gannett by 446.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 307,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 251,496 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,302,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gannett by 341.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gannett by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,807,000 after buying an additional 116,716 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GCI opened at $2.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $392.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93.

Gannett ( NYSE:GCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10. Gannett had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $621.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.09 million.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gannett in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

