Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. Acquires 6,665 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 21.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,776 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211,040 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,205,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 63,615,639 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,542,944,000 after acquiring an additional 186,761 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.39.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $110.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

