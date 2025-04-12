Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.3% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.39.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total transaction of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. The trade was a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.36. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

