Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Lowered to “Inline” Rating by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

HCAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Health Catalyst from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Stock Up 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $275.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 5,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total value of $30,003.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 86,044 shares in the company, valued at $495,613.44. The trade was a 5.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 13,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.55, for a total value of $62,912.85. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 160,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,988.35. This trade represents a 7.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,030 shares of company stock valued at $263,269. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 30,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.