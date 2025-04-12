Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 30,192 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,129,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,599,000 after acquiring an additional 36,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,564,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after acquiring an additional 26,442 shares in the last quarter. 75.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,628.71. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $42,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 108,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,141,546.24. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock worth $107,728 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $508.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Commerce Corp has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $11.27.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 16.12%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

