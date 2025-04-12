Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Holdings Trimmed by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,202 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Heritage Insurance worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Insurance by 28,416.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 412.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 19,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,468 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Insurance by 15.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after buying an additional 79,802 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirk Lusk purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 618,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,770.60. This trade represents a 0.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $63,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,228,218.16. The trade was a 0.40 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $280,450 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $16.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $695.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.83. The company had revenue of $210.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.87 million. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 29.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

