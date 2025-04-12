IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of IDT worth $60,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in IDT by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after purchasing an additional 48,288 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of IDT by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 47,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDT by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,077,000 after buying an additional 25,541 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in IDT by 240.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 19,112 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDT

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $525,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

IDT Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $48.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.58. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $33.84 and a 1 year high of $58.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.07.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 6.10%.

IDT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

