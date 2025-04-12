ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

IBRX has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunityBio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of IBRX stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 0.51. ImmunityBio has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $10.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

