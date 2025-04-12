Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) Position Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Innovex International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Innovex International during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Innovex International during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Innovex International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovex International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Innovex International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

INVX opened at $15.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03. Innovex International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Innovex International ( NYSE:INVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.69 million for the quarter. Innovex International had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pickering Energy Partners raised Innovex International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Innovex International from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

