JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 188.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 250,094 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 163,503 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $17,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 351.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 28,271 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 36.7% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, insider Taryn L. Salmon sold 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $33,661.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,703.60. The trade was a 4.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Patrick M. Mcguirk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $150,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $688,708.84. This trade represents a 17.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH opened at $61.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.82. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.50 and a fifty-two week high of $82.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.02). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 14.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.92%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

See Also

