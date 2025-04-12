JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 511,741 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,587 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $16,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. 55.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

SBSI opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $806.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Southside Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.48%.

About Southside Bancshares

(Free Report)

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.