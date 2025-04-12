JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 507,795 Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Free Report) by 104.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 992,517 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,795 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.55% of Pactiv Evergreen worth $17,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTVE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 76,440 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. A&I Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth $744,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $9,958,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth about $1,359,000. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Performance

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $18.01 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.83 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in the United States, rest of North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Foodservice, and Food and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers; drinkware, such as hot and cold cups and lids; and tableware, service ware, and other products.

