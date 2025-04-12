JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $15.62 Million Position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,130,605 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Liberty Live Group worth $15,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 4th quarter valued at $12,285,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 141.2% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 182,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,029,000 after purchasing an additional 106,752 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,010,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,336,000. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Live Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Liberty Live Group stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.76 and a beta of 1.53. Liberty Live Group has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $79.63.

Liberty Live Group Profile

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLYVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.