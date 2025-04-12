JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,469 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.28% of Whirlpool worth $17,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Whirlpool by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Whirlpool by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR opened at $81.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $135.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.68.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 21.89% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently -119.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

