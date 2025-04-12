JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 100,684 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 835,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities upped their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

MaxLinear Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $832.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About MaxLinear

(Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.