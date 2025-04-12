JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 100,684 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 835,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $16,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXL. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MXL. Northland Securities upped their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.
MaxLinear Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of MaxLinear stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.04. The stock has a market cap of $832.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.82. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 68.01% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
About MaxLinear
MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.
