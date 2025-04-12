JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,012 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 455,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,012 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.46% of First Bancshares worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancshares by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FBMS opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.12. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.96 and a 52 week high of $39.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

