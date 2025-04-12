JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 35,807 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTEC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $154.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $193.06.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

