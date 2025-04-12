JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 98,229 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 98,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of PVH worth $16,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of PVH by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in PVH by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 487 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PVH by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in PVH by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PVH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.13.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $68.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. PVH Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.65.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.42%.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

