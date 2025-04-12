KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 4,200 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 393.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 954.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $9.70 on Friday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $263.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.89.

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.64 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.39% and a negative net margin of 36.39%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research set a $48.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

