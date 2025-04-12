KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $84,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Green Dot by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Green Dot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Trading Up 1.3 %
NYSE:GDOT opened at $7.33 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $397.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
