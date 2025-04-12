KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $84,000 in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Green Dot by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Green Dot in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Green Dot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $7.33 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $397.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Green Dot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Capmk upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Green Dot from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Green Dot from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Dot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and registered bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company provides deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

