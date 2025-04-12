KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $75,000 Position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 730,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 551,896 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,392,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,555,000 after purchasing an additional 246,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercuria Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 252.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 266,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 190,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after buying an additional 126,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm has a market cap of $333.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 17.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland acquired 15,000 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,072. This represents a 3.38 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,100. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

