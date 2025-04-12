Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 533,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,148 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.23% of Kyndryl worth $18,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 545.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kyndryl by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 515,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,833,000 after purchasing an additional 225,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,873,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,434,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KD opened at $29.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49, a PEG ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.91.

In other news, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $2,374,456.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,374.37. The trade was a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total transaction of $1,177,825.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 132,818 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on KD shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

