Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its stake in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,688 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Landsea Homes were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSEA. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 20.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 694,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landsea Homes by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,830 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $2,890,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Landsea Homes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LSEA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Landsea Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $208.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.46. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

Landsea Homes Corporation engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. The company develops homes and communities; builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities.

