Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) Shares Purchased by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.74% of Lantronix worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 235.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 62,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 43,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Lantronix by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,996 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lantronix during the 4th quarter worth $4,120,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lantronix

In related news, Director Kevin S. Palatnik acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,800. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hoshi Printer bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,847.50. This trade represents a 8.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock worth $129,250 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lantronix Price Performance

Shares of LTRX stock opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $79.13 million, a PE ratio of -15.69 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. Lantronix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $4.55.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. Analysts predict that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Lantronix Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

