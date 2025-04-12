LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 78.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 186.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AUB stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.33.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

