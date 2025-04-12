Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCAX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,458,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,239,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of BCAX opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $28.09.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.