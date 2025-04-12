Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCAX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $582,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Bicara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,458,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $1,239,000.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 target price on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.01 price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
Bicara Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BCAX opened at $10.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. Bicara Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.91 and a 1-year high of $28.09.
Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.08). Equities analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Bicara Therapeutics
Bicara Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bicara Therapeutics
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.