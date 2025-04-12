Norges Bank Acquires New Holdings in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.07% of Neumora Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NMRA. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. William Blair cut Neumora Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.29.

NMRA stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.89. Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.63.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

