Norges Bank Acquires New Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 91,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.08% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after acquiring an additional 116,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the third quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $8.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $979.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.01.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,573 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $50,623.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,324 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,036.68. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 5,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $56,368.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 879,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,735,865.74. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

