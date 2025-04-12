Norges Bank Acquires New Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Calavo Growers at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Calavo Growers by 338.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 20,551 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVGW. StockNews.com cut shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Calavo Growers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Shares of CVGW stock opened at $23.97 on Friday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The firm has a market cap of $427.55 million, a PE ratio of -399.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $169.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

In other Calavo Growers news, EVP Michael A. Browne purchased 6,000 shares of Calavo Growers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.69 per share, with a total value of $142,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,675. This trade represents a 400.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James E. Snyder acquired 3,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $74,959.29. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,312.81. This represents a 165.28 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,213 shares of company stock valued at $332,699. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

