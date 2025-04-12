Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Norges Bank bought a new position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.24% of TechTarget as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 426,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,451,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in TechTarget by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,914 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of TechTarget by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,459 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 54.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 32,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 54,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on TechTarget from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TechTarget in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of TechTarget from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

TechTarget Stock Down 2.7 %

TechTarget stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.49 million, a PE ratio of -18.69, a PEG ratio of 113.92 and a beta of 1.03. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.66 and a 12-month high of $35.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TechTarget Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.