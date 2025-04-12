Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 206,870 JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Norges Bank bought a new position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.24% of JELD-WEN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JELD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,771,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after acquiring an additional 21,264 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 220,815 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 477,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $21.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.20). JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The company had revenue of $895.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JELD. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,320,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,229,111.96. The trade was a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. Wynne purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,280. This represents a 55.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 660,137 shares of company stock worth $3,996,687 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

