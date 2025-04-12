Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 47,755 Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 47,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on EWTX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Edgewise Therapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Edgewise Therapeutics
In other news, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $690,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,358 shares in the company, valued at $451,971.54. This trade represents a 60.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 496,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.13 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,809,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,106,679.75. The trade was a 3.47 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $986,245. Corporate insiders own 24.11% of the company’s stock.
Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $11.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.32. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $38.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.78.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Edgewise Therapeutics Profile
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.
