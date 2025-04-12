Norges Bank Buys Shares of 113,870 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 113,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ODP by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ODP by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 813,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in ODP by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ODP by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 53,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $400.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. The ODP Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The ODP Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

