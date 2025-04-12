Norges Bank Invests $1.13 Million in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,854,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,510,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 113.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,622,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 814.1% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 34,746 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on EE shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

EE stock opened at $26.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.17. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.98 and a twelve month high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

About Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Stories

