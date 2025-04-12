Norges Bank Invests $1.25 Million in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000. Norges Bank owned 0.22% of Surmodics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Surmodics alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Surmodics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Surmodics by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in Surmodics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SRDX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Surmodics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $407.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 11.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.