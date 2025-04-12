Norges Bank Invests $1.30 Million in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Metagenomi, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 360,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Metagenomi by 130.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Metagenomi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Metagenomi by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 173,796 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Metagenomi during the 4th quarter valued at $1,268,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Metagenomi by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Metagenomi from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Metagenomi from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Metagenomi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

MGX stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. Metagenomi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $55.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average of $2.34.

Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 million. Metagenomi had a negative return on equity of 43.23% and a negative net margin of 134.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($20.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metagenomi, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metagenomi, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

