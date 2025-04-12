Norges Bank Invests $2.18 Million in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 129,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000. Norges Bank owned about 0.74% of Rigel Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1,199.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL opened at $16.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The firm has a market cap of $297.95 million, a PE ratio of 119.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.50. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Raul R. Rodriguez sold 4,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $103,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,101,425.68. This trade represents a 1.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Santos sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $44,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,220. This trade represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,113 shares of company stock worth $190,644 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RIGL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rigel Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and providing therapies that enhance the lives of patients with hematologic disorders and cancer. The company’s commercialized products include Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Rezlidhia, a non-intensive monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) with a susceptible isocitrate dehydrogenase-1 (IDH1) mutation as detected by an FDA-approved test; and GAVRETO, a once daily, small molecule, oral, kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, as well as for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with advanced or metastatic RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer.

