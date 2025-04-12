Norges Bank Invests $2.40 Million in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 331,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes
In related news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,935. This represents a 66.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,631. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pitney Bowes
Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89.
Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.43%.
Pitney Bowes Profile
Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pitney Bowes
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- JPMorgan is a Buy, if You Can Handle The Volatility
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- United States Steel’s Crash: An Unmissable Buying Opportunity
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Rocket Lab Stock: Weathering the Storm, Time for a Comeback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.