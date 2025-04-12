Norges Bank Invests $2.40 Million in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 331,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,396,000.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 18,587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pitney Bowes

In related news, EVP James Arthur Fairweather sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,650.35. This trade represents a 42.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt James Wolf sold 1,250,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total value of $12,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 622,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,935. This represents a 66.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,974,484 shares of company stock valued at $19,815,631. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PBI stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.19. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.89.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.16. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 20.95% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. On average, analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

Pitney Bowes Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.