Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MLR. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Miller Industries by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 644,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,132,000 after acquiring an additional 148,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Miller Industries by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Miller Industries by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 178,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after buying an additional 24,427 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Miller Industries by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Miller Industries by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 21,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

MLR stock opened at $41.03 on Friday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.40 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The company has a market capitalization of $469.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Miller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms, which are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

