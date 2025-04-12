Norges Bank Purchases New Stake in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 431,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 24,699 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Rentokil Initial by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 89,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $34.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54.

Rentokil Initial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Rentokil Initial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.71%.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

