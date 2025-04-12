Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 123,917 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 123,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sally Beauty by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,605,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,228,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Sally Beauty by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 64,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $3,177,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 212,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 56,879 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its position in Sally Beauty by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 237,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 219,630 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

SBH stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $867.12 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $937.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.44 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

