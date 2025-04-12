Norges Bank Takes $1.30 Million Position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 82,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. Norges Bank owned 0.08% of Columbia Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Columbia Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Columbia Financial by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,291 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CLBK opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.50 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.19. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

Columbia Financial Company Profile

Columbia Financial ( NASDAQ:CLBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Columbia Financial had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. Analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Columbia Financial, Inc, a bank holding company, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, interest-earning checking products and municipal, savings and club deposits, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.