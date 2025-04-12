Norges Bank Takes $1.66 Million Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,127,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.58. The stock has a market cap of $950.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.78.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.42 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $220,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,186,477 shares in the company, valued at $313,384,121.19. This represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,464,971 shares of company stock worth $2,268,692. Insiders own 49.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OPK. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

