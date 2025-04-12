Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Holdings Increased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northeast Bank were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Northeast Bank by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Northeast Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 36.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Northeast Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Northeast Bank by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Northeast Bank from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Northeast Bank Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ NBN opened at $82.81 on Friday. Northeast Bank has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $110.35. The company has a market cap of $679.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.76.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.18.

Northeast Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 0.47%.

Northeast Bank Profile

Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

