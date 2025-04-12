NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,307 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.6% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 8,039,712 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $976,348,000 after buying an additional 169,445 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 120,634 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $14,650,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,888,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,965,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.95 and its 200-day moving average is $130.36. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.39.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

