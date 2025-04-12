NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Cut by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,488 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 2.2% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $110.93 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.36.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.39.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

