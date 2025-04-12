O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,328 Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 148.6% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ryanair by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryanair Trading Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.81. Ryanair Holdings plc has a one year low of $36.96 and a one year high of $57.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.20. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RYAAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on RYAAY

Ryanair Profile

(Free Report)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.