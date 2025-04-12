O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solventum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 75,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,740,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $110,378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 347,669 shares during the period.
Solventum Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $66.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.
