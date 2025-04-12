O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Solventum by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,266,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,591,000 after acquiring an additional 75,631 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Solventum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,347,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,608,000 after purchasing an additional 128,317 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,740,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Solventum during the fourth quarter worth about $110,378,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Solventum by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,193,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,833,000 after buying an additional 347,669 shares during the period.

Solventum Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $66.19 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion and a PE ratio of 24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $85.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOLV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOLV

Solventum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.