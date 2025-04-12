O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,860 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,600 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,858,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,482,000. Amundi grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 31,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 426,691 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after buying an additional 425,347 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,982 shares of the airline’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $9.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $19.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 28.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Redburn Partners raised American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Melius Research raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Airlines Group

In other American Airlines Group news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

